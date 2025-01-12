William Allen (Bill/Smokin Willy) Inman – September 20, 1947- December 31, 2024
Long-time Wiley resident William Allen Inman (Bill/Smokin Willy), 77 of Miami, Texas left his earthy body to be with his Savior on December 31, 2024 in Amarillo, Texas. Bill is the first-born son of Alvina and William Inman. He was born September 20, 1947 in Muskegon, Michigan. He grew up in Midland/Clare, Michigan and graduated from Clare High School in 1965. Bill served in the US Army from 1966-1968 and was a Vietnam Veteran.
In 1968 he married his High School Sweetheart, Linda Inman (Ferriss) and they were married for 57 years at the time of his passing. Bill and Linda lived in Colorado for 52 years, he enjoyed many adventures from backpacking, hunting and fishing through the Rocky Mountains, to mining for Gold in the Bering Sea in Alaska with his son. Bill traveled the Western United States with his wife Linda for many years with their food truck (Smokin’ Willys BBQ) serving BBQ at fairs, rodeos and music festivals. His BBQ was like no other and there will never be BBQ like his again. Bill was a successful entrepreneur in construction and culinary.
During his life he was a strong Christian with a servant’s heart for God and was involved in Mission work for Pioneer Bible Translators, Day Springs Ministry and Feed My People-I AM. Bill was a member of the First Christian Church in Miami, Texas. Bill was a cherished Husband, Dad, Papa, Son, Brother and friend to many. Our Papa was many things, but his love for his family and God was one of his greatest qualities. To know our Papa is to know God and to witness his will at work in the flesh. He was a true and passionate Disciple of our Lord Jesus Christ.
Bill was preceeded in death by his parents and one brother, Michael Inman. Bill is survived by his wife Linda Inman of Miami, Texas, his daughter Angela Hensinger (Inman) and husband Aaron of Florissant, Colorado, his son Daniel Inman and wife Monica of Eagle River, Alaska. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren (Spencer, LeAnn, Allyson, Tyler, AJ, Morgan, Hayden and Dani), 8 great grandchildren (Mason, Oliver, AvaLynn, Cameron, Kaiden, Aiden, Athena and Lucas), 5 siblings (Richard, Julia, Diana, JR and Louis) and several nieces, nephews and other family members.
Bill’s Celebration of Life will be in Miami, Texas, June 14, 2025.
