Raymond Louis Fritz – September 2, 1948 – January 27, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Jan 29, 2025 | Comments 0
A graveside memorial service for Raymond Fritz will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, February 3, 2025 at Fort Lyon National Cemetery in Las Animas, Colorado with Pastor Rod Coulter officiating. Military Committal Rites will be provided by American Legion Post #6 and V.F.W. Post #2411. Per Raymond’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.
Raymond Louis Fritz was born on September 2, 1948 in La Junta, Colorado to Robert and Mildred (Johnston) Fritz. He passed away on January 27, 2025 at Parkview Hospital in Pueblo, Colorado at the age of 76.
Raymond was raised in Las Animas, where he attended Las Animas schools, graduating in 1966. He worked for Wilkinson Implement until enlisting in the Army on August 16, 1968. On December 29, 1968, Raymond married the love of his life, Peggy Gardner. To this union, three sons were born. Raymond selflessly served his country in the United States Army until his honorable discharge on November 2, 1971. He returned to Las Animas and worked at Fort Lyon VA as Patients Fund Clerk until the early 1980’s when he began farming and ranching. Raymond found enjoyment in hunting and fishing and adored his family.
Raymond is survived by his wife of 56 years, Peggy Fritz of the home; three children, Gary Fritz of Hooper, Colorado, Loren (Paula) Fritz of Monte Vista, Colorado, and Randy (Jerri) Fritz of Las Animas, Colorado; 10 grandchildren, Brittany, Jessica, Robin, Alan, Troy, Rachael, Cheyanna, Annastasia, Rowdy, and Kadence; eight great grandchildren with one on the way; sister, Virginia Moody of Las Animas, Colorado; as well as many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Francis Fritz; and sister-in-law, Linda Fritz.
Memorial contributions may be made to MAKS Scholarship Corp. (Madison Autumn Kae Stuart Scholarship) in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado 81054. To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
