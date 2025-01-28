Prowers County Commissioners meeting of January 28, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Jan 28, 2025 | Comments 0
At the morning work session on January 28, 2025, Commissioners met with Judy Wittman, Prowers County Treasurer, who gave copies of the monthly December report as well as the 2024 4th quarter Public Trustee Report, the 2024 year end Public Trustee Report of fees earned, the 2024 Semi-annual Report and a report on tax lien sales.
Joining the meeting via Zoom call was John McKown and Christine Potter with EvoGov, the company who is designing the county’s new website. Mr. McKown showed the commissioners a new county seal that they developed. The seal utilizes the same design as the current one but has higher resolution and color, black on white and white on black versions. The color version utilizes the same blue as the State of Colorado seal as the background color with a gold braided edging and black plow design which more detail than the current one. He said the company did these at no extra cost to the county as they felt it was necessary to have a new design. The website will have a totally new look which, in addition to being more visually appealing, is much easier for people to navigate while looking for county information. The company has enabled the county to access the site so that each department can give feedback as to whether information is complete and correct. Further meetings with each department will be done before the website is officially launched to the public.
Thomas Dunagan, Prowers County Coroner, gave the commissioners an update on his department. He told them that in 2024 the county had 113 deaths, 16 of which required autopsies. Of those 16, 13 needed full autopsies while the other 3 were done via lab results. In 2023, the county had 110 deaths. He reported that he now has only 3 volunteer deputies for the department. He told them that he has 4 grants for the department. When Commissioner Ron Cook asked him about the grants and that his understanding was that the grant was paying for the staff training for deputies, Dunagan told him that he has not yet received money from any of the grants. Cook explained that the county had budgeted to include these amounts and that further discussion would be needed for clarification on the grants. Interim County Administrator Don Wilson said he has not received any paperwork on the grants either. Dunagan said the van his department recently received from the county is almost ready to be put into service.
By Barbara Crimond
About the Author: