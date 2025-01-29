Letter to the Editor from Prowers County Coroner
Barbara Crimond | Jan 29, 2025 | Comments 0
As a longtime citizen of Prowers County and the duly elected Coroner, I believe that transparency of office by all elected officials is a responsibility of those officials and a paramount function in service to the citizens it serves. For this reason, I have created the first annual Coroner’s report and will distribute it to anyone who wishes to receive it. Additionally, I will hold an open forum to discuss the report’s contents and respond to any questions anyone might have during the in-person meeting at 5 pm on February 11th, 2025 at the Brew Unto Others, 119 South Main Street, Lamar. I plan to provide an annual report and have yearly meetings following the report issuance.
To receive the report, please send me an emailed request to the following address: tdunagan@prowerscounty.net
Thomas Dunagan, Prowers County Coroner
1001 S. Main St. Lamar, Colorado
Filed Under: Letters to the Editor
About the Author: