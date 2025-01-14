Lamar Police Department welcomes 4 new officers, promotes 4 more at City Council Meeting January 13, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Jan 14, 2025 | Comments 0
New City of Lamar Police Officers (from left) Ernesto Maldonado Jr., Jaime Madrid Jr., Omar Carrillo and Rebeca Castillo
Mayor Kirk Crespin opened the January 13, 2025 City Council meeting by saying the year “has really started off with a bang. We have so many great things happening in the City of Lamar. Many of you saw the video last week of us finally doing the grand opening of Arby’s. It’s been a five year process so that was a great accomplishment”. He then spoke of the many businesses who have recently opened or expanded and are doing well and that they want to encourage that and keep the momentum going. He said of Police Chief Al Fear “He has done an incredible job and is helping to make our community safer every day”.
Councilman Manuel Tamez was absent from the meeting. The Consent Agenda was approved unanimously. It included approval of council meeting minutes from December 9, 2024, approval of minutes from the 11/26/24 Utilities Board meeting and payment of bills. Also approved were Hotel/Motel licenses for Days Inn, Quality Inn, Historic Cow Palace Inn, Golden Arrow Motel and Holiday Inn Express and Suites as well as a Hotel and Restaurant license for Las Brisas. Due to the very large crowd in attendance for the swearing in of four new police officers and promotions for 4 other officers, Mayor Crespin asked permission from Council to move that item to the beginning of the meeting and it was unanimously granted.
Lamar Police Chief Al Fear gave a short speech before the swearing in and promotions of officers. After asking the new officers to step up, he said “When I arrived here last July, there were a lot of challenges facing our police department. When I walked in the door, we were five people short and we also had anywhere from 5 to 6 people injured at any given time over the fall”. Due to this, he said “officers were working 12, 13, 14 and sometimes 16-hour days and sometimes not having days off during the week which contributed to some mental wellness issues, stress, anxiety and frustration”. He said he was able to hire four incredible officers and finally got all their people back from being injured and for the first time in several years the department is fully staffed. He said of the four new officers, “they’re all home-grown and they know the community and the people”. He referenced the large crowd, which spilled into the hallway, as an example of how they are supported by our community. After the officers’ family members pinned them, the officers were sworn in by Mayor Crespin. Lamar’s new police officers are Ernesto Maldonado Jr., Jaime Madrid Jr., Omar Carrillo and Rebeca Castillo.
Next, Chief Fear introduced Sgt. Reamy, Sgt. Peck, Commander Sherrill and Commander Ridder, who were all being promoted. Fear said when he came here, he wanted transparency and accountability to the city of Lamar and that one of the ways he is doing that is by enacting a command structure. He said when he arrived, there were no commanders of any kind. They had four Sargeants but did not even have a supervisor on every shift, which was challenging. Being promoted to Sargeant were Sgt. Reamy and Sgt. Peck, “two outstanding officers” and he said he wished he “had 20 more of them”. Now-Commander Sherrill will be Commander of Operations and running the patrol division. Commander Ridder will be Commander of Support Services and will handle the detective bureau and internal investigations. “I can’t say enough about these four gentlemen here. They represent the Lamar Police Department to a T. They’re fantastic leaders and the future of our organization”. Mayor Crespin told Fear that, on behalf of Council, they have not been disappointed in the work he’s been doing, that they want to thank him for that work and to tell and that they want to support him in any way possible.
City of Lamar Police Department promoted officers (left to right) Sgt. Austin Peck, Sgt. Corey Reamy, Commander Jamison Sherrill, and Commander Kevin Ridder
The meeting then moved on to reports and correspondence. Kristin Schwartz, City Treasurer, gave an update on where the city stands with grant proposals. There is currently $11.4 million involved in city projects, with $9.9 million in outstanding grants for same. City Clerk Linda Williams presented the November Sales and Use tax data, which we will report on in a separate article.
Approved on second reading was Ordinance No. 1276 which allows for rezoning of lots 6, 7 and 8 as well as lots 13, 14, and 15 of Langston Heights Subdivision. These lots are also known as 1904, 1906 and 1908 S. 8th Street and 1903, 1905 and 1907 S. 9th Street. These are lots with new construction planned by Optimus Construction. Public hearings were held for two new liquor licenses in the city. The first is a Retail Liquor License for UPOP Holdings LLC/dba JR’s Bottle Shop which will be in the old Hickory House building. The second is for a new Hotel/Restaurant Liquor License for Melissa Felan dba AM Breakfast House. Both were approved, with JR’s Bottle Shop being approved unanimously and AM Breakfast House having one “no” vote by Councilman Joe Gonzales.
There were 18 items on the night’s meeting agenda. Approval was given for staff to apply for the Colorado Pet Over-Population Fund grant in the amount of $11,000 with no city match. The grant will pay for spaying and neutering of all dogs prior to them being transferred or adopted from the Lamar Animal Shelter, as well as providing funds for emergency veterinary care and for microchips. Approval was given for staff to apply for the Firefighter Safety and Disease Prevention Grant in the amount of $19,600 to purchase a new washer for the department’s gear. Bids were awarded to Brannan Aggregates for road base materials, Home Store for both the annual Main Street flowers as well as annual fertilizer purchase for the city, and Printed Imagination for the annual T-shirts. Tabled was a vote on a bid from Ayres Associates for the Traffic and Safety Study Update. Bradley Young earlier had resigned from his position on the Water Board effective 6/13/2024, which left 1 unexpired 5-year term. Council voted to appoint Elijah Neil Adkins to finish the unexpired 5-year term that expires on February 1, 2026. Mayor Crespin asked Council to vote on extending the contract for the purchase of the new Public Safety Building due to delays with an environmental study, which was approved. Margaret Saldana was approved as the city’s representative to the County Health Pool.
Two new ordinances were approved on their first reading. The first was Ordinance Number 1277 which concerns the keeping of bees within the city limits. The second was Ordinance Number 1278 which states the intent of the City to adopt the 2018 Edition of the “International Property Maintenance Code”. Mayor Crespin urged citizens to study both proposed ordinances and if they have any issues with either to contact the Building Department before the next Council meeting where the second readings will be held. Copies of the Ordinances are available through the Building Department.
Council then adjourned to go into two Executive Sessions. The next meeting of Lamar City Council is at 7 pm on January 27, 2025.
