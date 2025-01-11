Lamar Area Hospice receives donation from proceeds of Backyard Bash, Angel Open
Barbara Crimond | Jan 11, 2025 | Comments 0
Front row, left to right: Christa Melgoza; Deb Pelley, Executive Director of Lamar Area Hospice and Rose Ann Yates
Back row, left to right: Cheryl Preisser, Jane Gardiner Dykes, Robbie Sue Young, Patti Emick, Melonee Marcum, Janine Reed and Collette Widener
The Lamar Area Hospice was recently the recipient of a very generous donation. Presenting a check for $75,000 was Rose Ann Yates of the Lamar Hospice Foundation’s fundraising committee. Several other members of the fundraising committee were also present. The donation was made possible from the committee’s two large fundraisers held each year – the Backyard Bash and the Angel Open golf tournament.
Lamar Area Hospice has served our community for 27 years and has seen exponential growth since its humble beginnings. Deb Pelley, Executive Director of Lamar Hospice since 2006, recalls how when she joined the group, it occupied just a small portion of the building it now owns. The building was the old Lamar Hotel and she had some very colorful stories to tell of the occupants who lived on the upper floors of the building. When she was hired, the only employees besides herself were one R.N. and one part-time C.N.A. Ms. Pelley spent many hours in those early days writing grants so that the group could function. The only payor source for hospice is Medicare. Everything else they provide – the Helping Hands for Independent Elderly program, medications not covered by Medicare, durable medical equipment, grief support, etc. relies on corporate donors, grants and fundraisers.
From those early days of Lamar Hospice, they now boast a large staff of RNs, CNAs, Family Services staff, Administration staff as well as volunteers and respite care providers. The number of persons needing hospice care, grief support and seniors utilizing the Helping Hands program grows each year. Pelley says not a day goes by that someone doesn’t come in needing to borrow medical equipment (wheelchairs, shower benches etc,) which are provided at no cost. No one is turned away because of lack of insurance or finances. The entire premise of the organization is to provide loving end-of-life services so that patients and families don’t need to stress about affording care. The generosity of our local community allows Lamar Hospice to go above and beyond state regulations concerning numbers of nursing visits. The group is able to take good care of its nurses who in turn provide patients with the best of care – “Hospice work is hard” Pelley said. There is always an RN on call 24/7, something not all hospices can provide.
Pelley says the group is blessed this year to have 35 corporate sponsors. She still marvels at the generosity of a community our size and the hard work the volunteers and fundraising committee members do. She calls it a “community effort” and said the diversity of the fundraisers appeals to a broad range of people. Not only are the fundraisers a great time, they allow local hospice patients to have one less thing to worry about, knowing they are being taken care of by people who love what they are doing. “We think we’re the best hospice in Colorado” Pelley said. I truly believe that hospice workers are angels among us. Kudos to our wonderful community and to everyone involved with Lamar Hospice!
