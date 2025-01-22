Jose Alfredo Esparza – December 4, 1959 – January 20, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Jan 21, 2025 | Comments 0
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Jose Alfredo Esparza will be held at a later date .Visitation for Jose will be held from 2:00PM until 5:00PM on Thursday, January 23, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Jose was born on December 4, 1959 at Estacion Dorado, Chihuahua, Mexico to Salomon Esparza and Rufina Maldonado and passed away on January 20, 2025 at his home in Lamar at the age of 65 with his family by his side.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Jose is survived by his wife Antonia Esparza of the family home in Lamar, children Manuela (Fernando) Saldana of Lamar, CO, Anthony (Allison) Esparza of Raton, New Mexico, Violeta (Santos) Puente, Jose (Nichole) Esparza, Marcos (Annissa) Esparza and Cecilia Esparza all of Lamar, CO and grandchildren Jose Adan (America) Esparza, Monica, Aracely and Sofia Saldana, Antonio Esparza, Lucero, Rocio and Daleyza Puente, Maliky, Riley, Jensen, Kylynn, Angel and Jose Esparza, Dayanera, Addyson, Dayzee, Xenissie and Uneeke Esparza, Carlos and Antonia Riveva and Daniel and Cali Esparza. He is also survived by his brothers Manuel Esparza Maldonado and Rosario Esparza Maldonado as well as numerous other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jose Esparza Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
