James “JD” Rice – March 7, 1930 – January 16, 2025
A graveside celebration of life for lifelong Holly resident James Dale Rice, affectionately known to his family and friends as JD will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, January 24, 2025 at the Garber Cemetery south of Holly, Colorado with full military honors under the auspices of the local V.F.W. and American Legion Posts with Jaydee Holdren officiating.
Per JD’s wishes there will be no visitation.
James Dale Rice was born on March 07, 1930 to James Luther and Ollie Bell (Hightower) Rice in Dombey, Oklahoma and departed his life here on earth on January 16, 2025 at the age of 94, with his family by his side.
His family moved to the farmstead 22 miles South of Holly when he was a young child. He grew up on the family farm where they raised cattle. JD grew up learning all the farm operations on a day to day basis. He was always tinkering and fixing something. He graduated from Holly High School in 1948.
On August 18, 1950 JD married his sweetheart Naomi Jeanette Drew in Clayton, New Mexico. He was then drafted into the United States Army in 1951 and served in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1953. JD and Naomi later bought the family farm where they raised their 6 children, Bob, Sharon, Mike, Bill, Jeanie, and Debbie.
JD was active in his local VFW and honor guard. He was a dedicated Husband, Dad, Brother, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, Friend and Neighbor.
He is preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Naomi, eldest son Bob, son-in-law David Wagner, three brothers Melvin, Earl and Donald and two sisters Louise and Joyce.
JD is survived by his children Sharon Wagner of Coolidge, KS, Mike (Janice) Rice of Cochise, AZ, Bill Rice of Maywood, NE, Jeanie (Leonard) Valdez of Ulysses, KS and Debbie (Mike) Miller of Holly, CO and daughter-in-law Jeannette Rice of Longview, TX, sisters-in-law Evelyn Drew, Sybol Rice and Carol Crist. He also leaves behind eleven grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren as well as numerous other family members and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice and/or Holly Fire and Ambulance either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
