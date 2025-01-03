Colorado Parks and Wildlife sponsors 2025 International Sportsmen’s Expo
Barbara Crimond | Jan 03, 2025 | Comments 0
DENVER – Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is sponsoring and hosting educational booths at this year’s annual International Sportsmen’s Exposition at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver on Jan. 9-12, 2025. A digital coupon for a $3 discount off one adult ticket is available on the CPW website.
The International Sportsmen’s Expo is an event where more than 200 companies pack two giant halls with outdoor camping, off-roading, fishing, and hunting gear and expert presentations are offered to attendees each day.
This premier expo allows hunters, anglers, and outdoor enthusiasts to preview new outdoor products, learn new techniques at the seminars, see what premier lodges offer, test shooting skills, look at live raptors up close, explore the latest RV, camping and off- road vehicles, and find new places to go off the beaten path.
Event ticket and parking information is available at www.sportsexpos.com/attend. Youth 15 and under and active military with ID can enter for free.
Some of CPW’s featured exhibits will include:
Stocked Fishing Tank – Kids can experience the thrill of catching and releasing a fish. Equipment, bait and helpers are provided.
Boating Safety Booth – Learn about the importance of always wearing a life jacket, the classes offered, and testing your boating skills in the new boating simulator.
Invasive Species Displays – Check out the Invasive Species section’s new boat cleaner and learn how to prevent the spread of invasive species in Colorado.
Fish Hatchery Trailer – Learn how our hatchery technicians produce over 90 million fish annually and stock them into Colorado waters. See if you can identify the aquariums’ cold-water and warm-water fish species.
CPW Info Booth – Got a question? We’ll have officers and staff who can answer the question(s). Pick up a brochure or passport to plan a state park visit, and learn about new hunting changes in Colorado.
Colorado Clays Shooting Park – Did you know a premier shooting range located 30 miles from Denver is open to the public six days a week? Visit with the staff at this booth and learn more about the trap, skeet, sporting clays, and shooting opportunities available.
This event aligns with CPW’s mission to educate outdoor enthusiasts on how to balance outdoor recreation with mindful conservation, and how to keep our outdoor spaces thriving and available to anyone who wants to experience them.
For more information about the expo and a complete list of exhibits, visit CPW’s website or the International Sportsmen’s Exposition website.
###
Filed Under: Featured • Recreation • State
About the Author: