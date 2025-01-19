City of Lamar issues cold weather tips
Barbara Crimond | Jan 19, 2025 | Comments 0
PREPARATION FOR COLD WEATHER (January 17, 2025) The City of Lamar reminds residents to take appropriate actions as low temperatures are expected to fall below zero this weekend and into early next week. Residents are urged to be aware of the likelihood for freezing pipes, hazardous travel conditions, potential for power outages, and risk of frostbite and hypothermia. The City recommends that residents:
- Dress warmly (wear multiple layers of clothing)
- Limit time outdoors
- Avoid travel
- Check for weather updates
- Check in with at-risk individuals
- Prepare for power outages (stock up on flashlights, batteries, candles, and matches)
Additionally, the City is implementing measures to safeguard the homeless population from potential dangers arising due to these hazardous conditions. While collaborating with area agencies and Prowers County, the City of Lamar will address the needs of at-risk individuals on a case-by-case basis during these extreme conditions. If you are aware of anyone in the area who may be vulnerable, please contact the Dispatch Center at 719-336-3977 and provide them with necessary information. We are committed to reaching out and collaborating with area agencies to assist these individuals and to ensure their safety during extreme conditions.
Inside homes, the City advises that residents:
- Keep your house heated to a minimum of 65 degrees. A temperature lower than 65 degrees might not keep the inside walls from freezing.
- Check the location for the main water shutoff in your home. Learn or refresh your memory on how to turn the main water off and on. The water department personnel are the only people allowed to access the water meter pit. If you access it and break the shut off, it could cause problems shutting your water off or turning it back on and you could be billed for it. It is also a federal offense to tamper with a public water system. The City of Lamar provides free shutoff service 24/7.
- Open hot and cold faucets enough to let them drip slowly. Open cupboard doors under sinks to allow warmer air to diminish chance of freezing.
- Check that fireplaces, wood stoves and electric heaters are working properly. Although space heaters can be very helpful to keep warm and thaw frozen pipes, the City of Lamar encourages residents to follow instructions for the use of a space heater. During the last major freeze, the Lamar Fire Department was busy extinguishing fires caused by incorrect usage of space heaters. Place the heater on a hard, level, and nonflammable surface. Never leave the space heater unattended. Always turn off the space heater and unplug it from the electrical outlet when you leave the room or go to sleep. Keep the space heater away from paints, gas cans, matches, and combustible materials such as furniture, bedding and curtains. Do not plug a space heater into an extension cord. Routinely check the smoke alarms in your home and replace batteries, when needed. For more information on space heater safety, see the article, How to Be Sure You’re Using Your Space Heater Safely
Outside your home
- Keep sidewalks and entrances to your home free from snow and ice.
- Watch for ice dams near gutter downspouts.
- Run your swimming pool pump at night when the temperatures are expected to go below freezing.
- Keep your garage doors closed to retain heat.
- Double check for dead, damaged or dangerous tree branches and have them removed. In the Event of a Problem
- Don’t wait for frozen pipes to burst. If your pipes are frozen, take measures to thaw them immediately, or call a plumber for assistance. If your pipes burst, first turn off your water at the main water shut off.
Properly dry and repair any water damage in order to prevent mold. • Call your insurance provider as soon as possible. Helpful Resources: The homeowner’s severe cold weather survival guide National Weather Service Pueblo Decision Support Packet The City of Lamar is mindful of the impending Winter Storm Warning and has taken proactive steps to ensure the seamless functioning of all City Services. Furthermore, the City of Lamar Water Department emphasizes the significance of maintaining a continuous drip from both hot and cold water faucets during frigid temperatures, especially those at 20 degrees and below. This precautionary measure is crucial to prevent water lines from freezing and bursting. Additionally, it is essential to keep water meter pits accessible, with lids on for added insulation in case of emergencies.
For any inquiries, please contact Public Works at 719-336-2002. Thank you for your cooperation, stay safe and stay warm.
