Birth Announcement – Warn/Esparza
Barbara Crimond | Jan 10, 2025 | Comments 0
Morgan Warn and Jonathan Esparza of Lamar, Colorado welcomed a new baby boy Kyren James Esparza. Kyren was born at Prowers Medical Center in Lamar on January 8, 2025. He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces at birth and measured 20 inches in length. Dr. Forseter was the attending physician. Joining Kyren at home are siblings London and Landen Esparza. Grandparents are Staffon and Michelle Warn and Eva Esparza.
Filed Under: Births
