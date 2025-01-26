Billy Lee Baublits – November 8, 1939 – January 23, 2025
Billy Lee Baublits, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2025, in La Junta, Colorado, at the age of 85, surrounded by his wife and three children. Bill was born on November 8, 1939, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Jack Lee and Lucille Frances (Husted) Baublits. Bill had one brother, Merle (Doris) Baublits and a sister, Mary Lynn Gallegos.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Shari Diane Thaxton Baublits. Together, they built a life full of love, devotion, and family. He leaves behind three children: Timothy Lee Baublits, Shari Louise (Jonathan) Fox, and Jennifer Lynn (David) Howerton. Bill’s legacy continues through his grandchildren: Sean (Gina) Fox, Ashleigh (Jon) Snoozy, Joshua (Allie) Gage, Sarah Gage, Emilie Fox, Michael (Laura) Gage, David Gage, and Kyle Howerton, as well as four great-grandchildren.
A proud graduate of Bent County High School in 1957, Bill furthered his education at Texas Wesleyan College and Otero Junior College before embarking on a fulfilling career as a self-employed beekeeper and painter.
Bill was deeply involved in his community, dedicating over 25 years of service to the Las Animas-Bent County Fire Department. He was also the choir director and trustee at First Baptist Church for 50 years, where his leadership and devotion inspired many. Bill generously shared his time as a volunteer at the John W. Rawlings Heritage Center for over 15 years, playing an integral role in the relocation of Gageby School to the museum property. As a founding member of the Boggsville Players Community Theatre group, Bill contributed to every production, further cementing his connection to the Las Animas community.
An avid fisherman and hunter, Bill cherished the outdoors and instilled in his children and grandchildren the joy and respect of nature. His love of the outdoors was only surpassed by his love for his family. Bill’s character was a model of humility and integrity, and his presence in the lives of all who knew him will be deeply missed.
Bill’s love for his family, his community, and nature will remain in the hearts of all who knew him. His legacy of kindness, service, and love will live on through the countless lives he touched.
A celebration of his life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2025, at the First Baptist Church in Las Animas. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at Horber Funeral Chapel from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the First Baptist Church or the John W. Rawlings Heritage Center in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado 81054. To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
