Bennet, Hickenlooper Welcome Nearly $112 Million for Colorado Infrastructure Projects – Highway 50 through Prowers County will benefit
Denver — Colorado U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper celebrated investments from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for 11 projects across Colorado totaling nearly $112 million.
“Through investments like these, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act continue to support Colorado as we work to meet our state’s changing needs – from improving our roadways to strengthening local economies,” said Bennet. “I’m grateful that the Department of Transportation heard our calls to support many of these projects.”
“Our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law keeps delivering for Colorado. This time that means a safer US 50 east of Pueblo, improved intersections and bike lanes, and more connected communities,” said Hickenlooper.
The investments are made possible through various grant programs at DOT, including the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant, Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant (MPDG), Reconnecting Communities Pilot Grant (RCP), and the Railroad Crossing Elimination (RCE) programs. Many of these were created or received historic levels of funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act.
EDITOR’S NOTE – The following grant-funded project will extend through Prowers County to the Kansas state line.
|Applicant
|Project Name
|Grant
|Amount Awarded
|Description
|Otero County
|US 50 SHIFT Project
|MPDG Rural
|$40,500,000
|The project will install twelve individual passing lanes across five segments of the US 50 High Plains Freight Corridor between the urban center of Pueblo and the Kansas state line.
