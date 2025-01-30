Attorney General Weiser to award grants to schools to test cell phone policies, supports state bill
Barbara Crimond | Jan 30, 2025 | Comments 0
Jan. 29, 2025 (DENVER) – Attorney General Phil Weiser today announced grant awards to seven local education providers to develop and test innovative smartphone policies that support student learning and well-being. The initiative builds on the Attorney General’s commitment to reducing classroom distractions and improving youth mental health.
Weiser made the announcement at a press conference at the Colorado State Capitol, where he emphasized his support for new legislation that empowers school districts to develop their own cell phone policies to reduce distractions in schools while promoting student wellness. The grants follow a statewide survey he launched last fall, where schools shared their current smartphone policies and challenges.
“I continue to hear from school leaders, teachers, parents, and students about the impact of smartphones on student learning and mental health,” Weiser said. “These grants will help schools implement creative solutions to reduce distractions, foster better learning environments, and support student well-being. By working together, we can ensure that schools have the tools they need to protect students.”
The survey results show that nearly 75% of responding school districts have existing cell phone policies, although some date back as far as 2002 and do not address the challenges of smartphones in the classroom. While approaches vary, common trends include tiered restrictions by grade level, exceptions for emergencies and students with special needs, and a strong emphasis on reducing distractions. Nonetheless, it is also clear that there is room for improvement in a number of schools and in balancing parental expectations with the need for limits on smartphone use. (Results from cell phone usage in schools survey – opens new tab.)
Dr. Brian Hill, superintendent of Mesa County Valley School District 51, one of the grant recipients, praised the initiative.
“School District 51 is dedicated to creating educational spaces that foster attention and maximize learning by addressing the challenges of unchecked smartphone use in schools. Our ‘More Social, Less Media’ initiative has seen great success this year, and we are deeply grateful for the grant funding from the Attorney General’s Office. This support empowers us to expand meaningful practices that prioritize student success and well-being. We thank the Attorney General for demonstrating true leadership by providing this critical funding to schools,” explained Hill.
The seven grant recipients and their projects include:
- Aurora Public Schools – Hosting educational opportunities for students, educators, and parents about healthy smartphone usage to build buy-in for a universal policy for all middle schools that includes a smartphone storage device pilot.
- Denver Justice High School – Implementing an incentive-based system to support student compliance with smartphone policies and hosting community engagement meetings with parents and guardians.
- Eastlake High School – Expanding and improving existing smartphone storage policies with a focus on restorative justice practices.
- Englewood Schools – Procuring and implementing smartphone lockers for classrooms and creating a year-long campaign, including classroom curricula, to engage students and families about the challenges of smartphones.
- Mesa County Valley School District 51 – Developing curriculum resources on digital literacy and the impact of technology, reinforced through stakeholder engagement.
- Pueblo County School District 70 – Hosting digital literacy presentations and student-led awareness campaigns to teach students how to use smartphones responsibly and educate parents about responsible smartphone use in the school environment.
- Trinidad School District 1 – Providing training to students and teachers about the challenges of cell phone and social media addiction, purchasing smartphone storage containers, and completing a landscape review of policies in other districts to inform future policy development.
All grant funding pending contract execution.
This grant initiative is part of Weiser’s broader commitment to youth mental health and to decrease youth vaping usage. Last year, he announced a $20 million competitive grant opportunity to support school-community partnerships focused on improving student connection and well-being. The grant application period has closed, and awards will be announced in summer 2025.
###
Filed Under: Education • Featured • Sports • State • Technology
About the Author: