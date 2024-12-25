Virgil Allen Lessenden – June 2, 1940 – December 22, 2024
Virgil Allen Lessenden passed away peacefully at home on December 22, 2024. Virgil was born June 2, 1940, to Virgil Field Lessenden and Ida Marie (Pollreis) Lessenden in Kit Carson, Colorado. The family lived on the family farm until he was three years old and moved to their new home west of Eads, Colorado. Virgil had two older sisters Doris and Virgyln and a little brother Dwight, they all enjoyed living in the country and were all involved in 4-H. Virgil was very active in 4-H and square dancing. He attended school in Eads, Colorado and graduated in 1958. Then he attended Lamar Community College for two years and then joined the Geotechnical Survey crew and traveled to many places for work. On October 12, 1963, Virgil married the love of his life Wanda Luciel Ball. They met at Cheynne Frontier Days and married three months later. They were blessed with three children, Glenda Stoker, Shannon Dixon and Shane Lessenden.
They moved to Arlington, Colorado after their marriage and Virgil worked for Harold Wyckoff for many years. In 1978, Virgil and Wanda purchased land eight miles northwest of Arlington and made this their home for 44 years. He worked for Kutch & Reed for several years and then worked for Kiowa County Road and Bridge. In 2008, he retired. In 2022, they sold the ranch and moved to Haswell.
Virgil and Wanda loved to dance. If there was music, they could be found out on the floor kicking up their heels. They would attend as many dances as possible.
After retirement, Virgil and Wanda enjoyed many bus trip adventures and taking care of their cattle. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren in all of their sporting events and other activities. He loved spending time with the grandchildren and they loved their time with him.
Virgil had many friends and knew no strangers. He had a friendly word to say to everyone. He showed his love with his signature pat to the back.
Virgil is preceded in death by his parents, Virgil & Ida Lessenden, brother-in-law Ray Griswould and sister-in-law Bonnie Lessenden.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Lessenden of Haswell, Colorado, his children: Glenda (Paul) Stoker of Haswell, Colorado, Shannon (Michael) Dixon of Eads, Colorado and Shane (PJ) Lessenden of Haswell, Colorado. His grandchildren: Dally (Nick) Lessenden, Shane (Mikkel) Lessenden, Marisa (Grady) Dixon, Dylan Dixon, Blake (Kodie) Stoker, Colby (Tyler) Hill and nine great grandchildren. Two sisters Doris Lessenden and Virgyln Griswould, one brother Dwight Lessenden and many nieces and nephews.
Here are a few Virgil-isms:
Sam Hill
Let the Dog Lick it
Rub some dirt on it
Down yonder
If a guy could
Well if that doesn’t blow your gourd
IT WILL ONLY HURT FOR A LITTLE WHILE
Virgil’s life celebration was held on Friday, December 27, 2024 at the Haswell Community Building with internment in the Haswell Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Haswell Community Church; Box 33; Haswell, CO 81045. Friends and family can register online condolences and sign the guestbook at www.brownfuneraldirectors.com. Funeral services were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Eads.
