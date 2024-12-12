VA clinics hours changing Monday, Dec. 16
Barbara Crimond | Dec 12, 2024 | Comments 0
COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO – Hours at the PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic in Colorado Springs are adjusting on December 16. The new clinic hours will be from 7:00 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. The clinic, located at 3141 Centennial Boulevard, will have longer evening hours on Mondays and Tuesdays and no longer be open on Saturdays.
The change is due to staffing needs, with the new hours accommodating better coordination of care for Veterans. The clinic is currently open on Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“These new hours will allow us to serve Veterans better by allocating our resources where they are most needed,” said Amir Farooqi, Interim Director of the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System.
Beginning on Monday, December 6, the La Junta VA Clinic will also have a change in hours, opening 30 minutes later at 8 a.m. This change is due to the small size of the clinic and to ensure the safety of staff by having at least two staff members always present. La Junta’s new operating hours will be 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
VA Health Connect is available 24/7 to provide scheduling, nurse triage, pharmacy services and acute virtual visits. Health Administration staff, Pharmacy Technicians, and Registered Nurses are available and can engage Veterans for virtual care with medical providers within VA Health Connect, if needed. To get connected, call 833-983-0484.
VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System is hiring across Eastern Colorado. To see open positions, visit usajobs.gov.
