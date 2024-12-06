Significant Federal Investment Will Help Colorado Springs-based Entegris Create Hundreds of Jobs & Strengthen Colorado’s High-Tech Manufacturing Economy
Colorado U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper welcomed the U.S. Department of Commerce’s announcement of a final agreement on a $77 million investment from the CHIPS and Science Act. This investment will help Entegris expand its advanced technology manufacturing facility in Colorado Springs and create approximately 900 jobs.
“Thanks to the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, we’re bringing the semiconductor industry back to America – and more economic opportunity to Colorado,” said Bennet. “This historic funding for Entegris will create good-paying jobs and help our state continue to lead the way in advanced manufacturing.”
“We need to win the race with China to shape the future of technology and who benefits,” said Hickenlooper. “Our CHIPS and Science Act is helping us catch up with semiconductor manufacturing right here in Colorado with companies like Entegris.”
Entegris is a leading supplier for the semiconductor industry. This investment will help onshore critical semiconductor supply chain and manufacturing equipment materials for leading-edge chip production and support Entegris’ construction of its state-of-the-art manufacturing center in Colorado Springs. The manufacturing center, which is targeted to begin initial commercial operations in 2025, will initially support production of highly specialized containers that secure semiconductor wafers.
Colorado’s extensive advanced technology ecosystem and high-skilled workforce has already helped it attract several investments from the CHIPS and Science Act, which Bennet and Hickenlooper helped pass in 2022. In January, the senators welcomed the U.S. National Science Foundation’s (NSF) designation that one of the first-ever Regional Innovation Engines will be headquartered in Colorado. In July 2024, they celebrated $40.5 million from the CHIPS and Science Act through the U.S. Department of Commerce for Colorado’s Tech Hub Elevate Quantum. In September 2023, Bennet and Hickenlooper welcomed nearly $40 million from the CHIPS and Science Act through the U.S. Department of Defense for a Microelectronics Commons Southwest Regional Hub – a collaborative forum for regional technology leaders, including the University of Colorado Boulder and private sector firms, to accelerate cutting-edge semiconductor research and development.
