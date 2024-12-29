Robert (Bob) Eugene Ashmore – May 1, 1942 – December 24, 2024
Robert (Bob) Eugene Ashmore was born May 1, 1942, in Las Animas, CO; the first of three children born to Wayne Julian and Hazel Belle (Stiles) Ashmore. Bob passed away in Colorado Springs, Colorado on December 24, 2024.
Bob married Diana Louise Sage and two children were born to this union: Gregory Lee and Pamela Sue. Upon a second marriage to Donna Pearl (Olin), Bob gained two step-daughters, Darla Lee and Bobbie Jo.
Bob worked at COORS Brewing Company for 30 years and upon retirement, relocated to Fowler, CO. In his later years, Bob relocated to Towner, CO and on to Prairie Pines Assisted Living in Eads, CO. Bob enjoyed spending time with his family, reading, hunting, fishing and countless hobbies . . . too many to mention!
Bob is survived by his children Greg (Linda) Ashmore of Hugo, CO; Pam (Gene) Bennett of Deerfield, KS; Darla (Donald) Butler of Towner, CO; Bobbie Jones of Arvada, CO. Grandchildren – Kurt (Juliet) Ashmore of Calhan, CO; Shawn Ashmore of Hugo, CO; Sandi (Larry Bradley) Miller of Lusk, WY; Lorie (Gilbert) York of Deerfield, KS; Leroy Brown of Deerfield, KS; Matthew Brown of Manzanola, CO; Rebecca (Ricardo) Trujillo of Brighton, CO; Renee (Rodney) Wilson of Towner, CO; Keith (Jessica) Reiger of Pueblo, CO; Richelle (Bryan) Edwards of Westminster, CO; Candis Butler of TX; Shannon (Shelly) Butler of Brewster, KS; as well as many great- grandchildren, great- great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and many friends.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Donna Ashmore; his sisters Juanita McKinney and Beverly Wells and his son-in-law Dennis Jones.
Memorial services will be held at the Brown Funeral Home Chapel in Eads, CO on Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be directed to Prairie Pines Assisted Living, 101 E Lowell Street, P.O. Box 787, Eads, CO 81036
