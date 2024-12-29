Richard Anthony “Tony” Weber – December 26, 1957 – December 22, 2024
A mass of Christian Burial for longtime Kit Carson resident Richard Anthony Weber, affectionately known to his family and friends as Tony will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, January 3, 2025 at the St. Augustine Catholic Church in Kit Carson, Colorado with Father Vijay Bongairi officiating. A rosary service will be held at 6:00PM on Thursday, January 2, 2025 at the St. Augustine Catholic Church with Teresa Harms reciting. A Rite of committal will follow at the Kit Carson Cemetery.
Tony was born on December 26, 1957 in Eads, Colorado to William Joseph and Emily Jane (Cullen) Weber and passed away on December 22, 2024 at his home with his family by his side at the age of 66.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kit Carson Fireman’s Victim Assistance Fund and/or the Kit Carson Volleyball Tragedy Fund and/or donor’s choice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
