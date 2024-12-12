Patrick Mondragon – October 1, 1965 – December 4, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Dec 11, 2024 | Comments 0
A memorial services for current Las Animas, Colorado resident Patrick Mondragon will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker officiating.
Patrick was born on October 01, 1965 at Ulysses, Kansas to Ignacio Carmen and Julia Mary (Montoya) Mondragon and passed away on December 04, 2024 at Parkview Medical Center with his family by his side at the age of 59.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Patrick is survived by his children Brittney Mondragon of Springfield, CO, Christina Mondragon of Lamar, CO, Melissa McCain of Tennessee, Colton Mondragon of Tennessee, Jennifer Ray and James Ray both of Dodge City, KS. He is also survived by his grandchildren Julia, Kotori, Jozlyn, Eva, M.J., Amora and Zamor, siblings Diane Thorton, Donna Lucero, Elaine Richman, Maria Anaya, Joe Mondragon, Norman Mondragon and Carlos Mondragon as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Patrick Mondragon Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
