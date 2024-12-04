Keith Mosher – December 16, 1942 – November 24, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Dec 03, 2024 | Comments 0
Services are pending at this time for lifelong Lamar resident, Keith Mosher. Keith was born on December 16, 1942 in Hollywood, California to Ray and Geneva (Emick) Mosher and passed away on November 24, 2024 at the Sangre de Cristo Hospice center in Pueblo, CO at the age of 81.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Judy Mosher. Keith is survived by his life partner Sandy Valero, children Brenda Orozco, Brian (Chad) Mosher, grandsons Matt and Josh Orozco, his sister Diana (Steve) Shelton as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care
of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
