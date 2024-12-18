DeAnne Tyner – December 11, 1939 – December 17, 2024
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, DeAnne Tyner will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, December 28, 2024 at the Lamar Christian Church. A private family inurnment will be held at the Hillside Cemetery in Granada. Per DeAnne’s request cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.
DeAnne was born on December 11, 1939 at Rocky Ford, CO to Gordon James and Mildred Pauline (Hildebrand) Johnston and passed away at the Weisbrod Extended Care Center on December 17, 2024 at the age of 85 with her family by her side. She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Tyner, daughter Tamara Ann Tyner and her parents. DeAnne is survived by her children Taryn Tyner-Sponberg of Ft. Collins, CO, Jana (Monty) Coen of Lamar, CO and Jodi Tyner-Malterud of Loveland, CO. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Braden, Sierra, Lexi, Laci, Makale and Shaylee, great-grandchildren Audyn, Maddox, Lawson and Ariyah as well as other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice and/or the Weisbrod Nursing Home either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
