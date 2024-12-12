Darline Manly – September 28, 1924 – December 11, 2024
A celebration of life for lifelong Lamar, Colorado resident Darline Manly will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar, Colorado.
Darline was born on September 28, 1924 at Swink, Colorado to Edward Robert and Rosalida Adeline (Venn) “Addie” McEndree and passed away on December 11, 2024 at the Lincoln County Community Center in Hugo, CO with her family by her side at the age of 100 years and 74 days.
Darline is preceded in death by her husband Harley F. Manly, her parents, daughter Reta Barrow, Son-in-laws Don Borrow and Mark Page, siblings Evelyn, Audrey, Dale, Juanita and Esther.
Darline is survived by her children Robert (Tracy) Manly of Lakin, KS, Russell (Matty) Manly, Ron (Mary) Manly, Roxie Page all of Lamar, CO and Renita (Casey) Thelen of Hugo, CO, thirty-three grandchildren, thirty-eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her cousin Carol Greer as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Darline Manly Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
