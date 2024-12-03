Colorado State Patrol’s “Pack the Patrol Car” toy drive dates
2024 Colorado State Patrol- Christmas Cruiser Challenge: Pack The Patrol Car
The Christmas season is right around the corner, and the Colorado State Patrol will soon be holding their annual toy drive. This year will mark our 12th annual Christmas Cruiser Challenge: Pack the Patrol Car toy drive.
The Colorado State Patrol will be holding their annual toy drive on two Sundays in December. The first toy drive will be on December 1, 2024 from 1000-1600 and then again, December 8, 2024 from 1000-1600. On both days, the Colorado State Patrol will be collecting toys at the Walmart in La Junta. Keep your eye out for the banner and the patrol cars with flashing lights. Come by a see us!
The Colorado State Patrol is challenging the community to pack the patrol cars with toys. The toys collected at the La Junta Walmart will be donated to local schools.
We hope to see you at Walmart on December 1st or December 8th. This is the perfect time of year to help others in our own community. Each one of us can make a difference and help bring some joy to families this Christmas season.
If you are unable to donate on Friday or Sunday and still wish to do so, you may contact the local Colorado State Patrol Troop Office: La Junta- 719-384-8981 Lamar- 719-336-7403. Monetary donations are also greatly appreciated!
Merry Christmas from our family to yours!
The Colorado State Patrol- Our Family Protecting Yours Since 1935.
For further information, contact Sgt. John Bronniman
