Calvin Paul Gaynor – October 4, 1953 – December 7, 2024
Calvin Paul Gaynor was born in Detroit, Michigan on October 4, 1953, to Lloyd and Margaret {Peggy} (LaHaye) Gaynor. He passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, December 7, 2024, at his home in Kit Carson, CO. He had fought a valiant fight with cancer and health issues for the last three years.
Calvin’s parents divorced when he was three. His mother married Vern White a few years later. Vern had grown up in Kit Carson. Calvin’s sister, Yolanda, was born in Michigan, however, due to her health issues, the doctors advised that she needed a drier climate, so the family moved to Colorado. They first settled in Golden, then Green Mountain, before finally settling in southwest Denver. After their move to Colorado, Calvin’s sister Dawn was born.
The family became involved in church and its activities. The children attended the newly established Silver State Baptist School. During Calvin’s sixth grade year he went to Kit Carson to attend school for a few months. While there he met the annoying little girl down the street, who would later become his wife. He returned to Denver and continued attending Silver State until his tenth grade year when he transferred to Abraham Lincoln High School. He graduated in 1971.
During his high school years, he spent every chance he had in Nebraska helping cousins Ted and Irene, on their small dairy farm. He would take care of things during summer break so they could go on vacation. He became like a big brother to their girls.
The Selective Service was still in effect when he graduated. He determined he wanted to honor his late Uncle Robert Gaynor, who was a Marine during World War II, and was killed while embarking onto Iwo Jima. Calvin enlisted in the United States Marine Corp where he served at duty stations in many locations. He was honorably discharged in February 1976.
While he was on leave from the Service he liked to visit family. His youngest sister, Jodi, lived in Detroit. One leave was spent with his dad’s family enabling him to become acquainted with her.
After his discharge, he sought a quiet vacation. He packed up his 1974 Gremlin with his possessions and headed to Kit Carson to help a friend by cooking at the Town and Country Café. His vacation turned into a fulfilling life on the eastern plains of Colorado.
While he was living and working in Kit Carson, he once again met the pain in the neck little girl from down the street, who had now grown up and wasn’t so bad to be with. He was hooked. On February 13, 1977, he married Nadene Steiner.
They bought a small house in Kit Carson. While living there, their son Jeremiah was born in June 1978.
They lived in Kit Carson until November 1980, when they moved into their newly built house in Eads. Their daughter, Gloria, was born in December 1980.
Calvin and his family were active at the First Baptist Church in Eads for many years. They later started attending and serving at the First Christian Church in Eads.
Calvin worked at Eads Consumers Supply and then with Negley Farms in Eads. He went back to college at the age of 41 to study medical laboratory technology.
While attending laboratory technology training, he worked at Water Works Car Wash. He enjoyed the job and the people he met along the way.
After graduating from technologist school, the next 28 years were spent working at several locations in hospital laboratories. He thrived on the work and really enjoyed it.
In February 2003, Calvin and Nadene moved back to Kit Carson to a house that had been owned by Nadene’s family. Their daughter, Gloria, bought their house in Eads.
In 2014, Nadene retired from her job. This allowed them to travel together for Calvin’s work assignments. They spent time in Arizona and Kansas.
By 2015, they had eight grandchildren who helped keep their lives very busy. In 2018, Calvin and Nadene returned home to Kit Carson. Calvin enjoyed attending and helping with the kids and grandkids activities. Calvin was able to witness three of his grandchildren graduating from high school. His granddaughter, Emily, also graduated from college, but he was unable to attend due to illness.
Calvin enjoyed yearly elk hunting trips to the Colorado mountains. He also enjoyed hunting on the eastern plains for deer or antelope and was delighted to be with family or friends when they were successful on their hunt.
Calvin served Kiowa County as an EMT in Eads for several years. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #142, and the Southeast Colorado Shrine Club.
Calvin never met a stranger and was rather unforgettable. He will be greatly missed by his family; wife, Nadene; children and grandchildren, Jeremiah (Tara) Gaynor, Emily, Brayden, Kyra Jo, and Paisley; Gloria (Tim) Trosper, Katherine, Hailee, Zoey, and Macey. His sisters, Yolanda (Steven) Prentice; Dawn Serougi; Jodi Gaynor; and his brother, Bill Gaynor. Also surviving are numerous additional family members and a host of friends from far and wide.
Calvin was preceded by his parents, and two sisters who died in infancy. Also preceding him were his pinochle partners/in-laws, Walter and Margaret Steiner.
Calvin’s faith helped keep him positive and strong throughout his illness. His family truly appreciates the prayers, hugs, calls, visits, and thoughts of family and friends throughout the last three years and since his passing. Without everyone’s care and support this time would be much more difficult. We are truly blessed to live where we are.
Funeral services were held on Saturday December 28, 2024 at the Kit Carson High School. Burial followed in the Kit Carson Cemetery with full military honors. Friends and family can register online condolences and sign the guestbook at www.brownfuneraldirectors.com. Visitation and funeral services were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Eads.
