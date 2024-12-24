Avian disease is killing invasive Eurasian doves along lower Ark River
Barbara Crimond | Dec 24, 2024 | Comments 0
LA JUNTA, Colo. – An avian virus is causing a significant die-off of invasive Eurasian collared doves in the lower Arkansas River valley near La Junta and Rocky Ford, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported Monday.
Wildlife Officer Jordon DePriest said CPW offices in the region are receiving a high volume of calls about hundreds of the non-native birds that have died recently.
He said CPW sent two dead collared doves to the CPW wildlife health lab for testing and they came back positive for Avian Paramyxovirus-1 (PPMV-1).
“This is something that primarily affects collared doves and pigeons,” DePriest said. “We want the public to know the reason for the die-off so they don’t have to worry about it.”
PPMV-1 is different from the influenza viruses that have circulated in wild birds in recent years. The virus was first found in wild birds in Colorado during the winter of 2014 when it caused a die‐off of Eurasian collared doves. Humans generally are not affected by PPMV-1.
“We believe this virus will be limited to Eurasian collared doves, for the most part, and will run its course in a few weeks,” DePriest said. “Of course, we don’t recommend people handle sick or dead birds and keep your children, pets and domestic birds away from them.”
It’s also a good idea to clean backyard birdfeeders weekly, in general. You can even take birdfeeders down altogether if you are concerned about attracting sick wild birds.
Eurasian collared doves have large bodies with small heads, dark bill and a long, square-tipped tail. Their upper bodies are sandy brown with a black crescent on the back of the neck.
