Annual Lamar Parade of Lights and Second Annual Chamber “Cocoa Crawl” an early start to holiday season
The Lamar Public Library staff before the Parade of Lights – First Place entry
Downtown Lamar was the scene of some early holiday magic on Saturday, November 30. The Chamber held its Second Annual “Cocoa Crawl” where participants receive discounts from merchants when they visit with an official Chamber mug of cocoa. Businesses hosted photo booths where the participants take photos of themselves and submit them, along with photos of receipts and items purchased to earn points from the Chamber. The winner of this year’s grand prize, a getaway at the Century Casino in Cripple Creek, was Lori Peterson. Congratulations, Lori!
John Martin Reservoir State Park’s second-place entry
The annual downtown Parade of Lights was held that day as well and as usual, was a hit with the community with the many brightly-lit parade entries. The parade began at the Lamar swimming pool lot and progressed down Second Street, ending at the Enchanted Forest. The Lamar Public Library’s float with Mrs. Claus reading books to the Gnomies and the Grinch received First Place. John Martin Reservoir State Park’s “boat sleigh” float won Second Place and Peoples Credit Union (with help from Lamar Outdoor Sports and Tyler Geddes) won Third Place. Winning entries received “Luv Bucks” from the Chamber.
