Lamar Lions Club Foundation seeking donations for flag project
Barbara Crimond | Dec 03, 2024 | Comments 0
The large American flag mural recently painted on the building north of Lamar’s Frontier Bank will soon be joined by yet another large American flag in Lamar, thanks to a project spearheaded by the Lamar Lions Club. Planned to be located at the Colorado Welcome Center, 109 E. Beech Street (the historic Amtrak station), the proposed 20 by 30 foot flag will be flown from an 80 foot pole. Per CDOT code, it will be set back 150 feet from Main Street but will be highly visible to all traffic passing through downtown Lamar.
The project is expected to cost around $20-25,000 and monetary donations are needed and being accepted at the Welcome Center. Judy Turpin with the Lamar Rotary Club and Connie Jacobsen with the Zonta Club of Prowers County have been assisting the Lions Club in promoting the project. The Lamar Lions Club Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization, so all donations will be tax deductible. The group is hoping that people looking to find that perfect Christmas gift for the person who has everything will consider a donation in their name to the flag project.
By Barbara Crimond
Filed Under: Charity • City of Lamar • Featured
About the Author: