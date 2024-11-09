USDA Crop Production November 1, 20224
CROP PRODUCTION – NOVEMBER 1, 2024
COLORADO HIGHLIGHTS
On November 1 conditions, corn production in Colorado is forecast at 138.65 million bushels, according to the November 1
Agricultural Yield Survey conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. This
forecast is down 6 percent from the October 1 forecast but up 12 percent from last year’s 123.83-million-bushel crop. Harvested area,
forecast at 1.18 million acres, is unchanged from last month but up 160,000 acres from last year. Average yield, forecast at 118.0 bushels
per acre, is down 8.0 bushels from the October 1 forecast and is down 4.0 bushels from last year. As of November 3, producers had
harvested 74 percent of the corn crop for grain, compared with 76 percent last year and a 5-year average of 72 percent.
Sorghum production in 2024 is forecast at 17.20 million bushels, up 11 percent from the October 1 forecast and 17 percent above the
14.72-million-bushel crop produced a year earlier. Harvested area, forecast at 430,000 acres, is unchanged from last month but down
30,000 acres from last year. Average yield is forecast at 40.0 bushels per acre, up 4.0 bushels from the October 1 forecast and 8.0 bushels
above last year’s final yield. As of November 3, producers had harvested 78 percent of the sorghum crop for grain, compared with
75 percent last year and a 5-year average of 79 percent.
Sugarbeet production is forecast at 787,000 tons, up 2 percent from the October 1 forecast and up 31 percent from the 603,000 tons
produced in 2023. Harvested area, forecast at 23,500 acres, is unchanged from last month but up 2,200 acres from last year. Yields are
expected to average 33.5 tons per acre, up 0.7 ton from the October 1 forecast and up from 28.3 tons a year ago. As of November 3,
producers had harvested 89 percent of the crop, compared with 90 percent last year.
Potato growers in Colorado expect to produce 21.3 million hundredweight of potatoes this year, up less than 1 percent from last year’s
21.1 million hundredweight crop. Average yield, at 395 hundredweight per acre, increased 10 hundredweight from the yield realized
last year. Harvested area, estimated at 53,800 acres, is down from the 54,800 acres harvested last year.
UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS
Corn production for grain is forecast at 15.1 billion bushels, down less than 1 percent from the previous forecast and down 1 percent
from 2023. Based on conditions as of November 1, yields are expected to average a record high 183.1 bushels per harvested acre, down
0.7 bushel from the previous forecast but up 5.8 bushels from last year. Area harvested for grain is forecast at 82.7 million acres,
unchanged from the previous forecast but down 4 percent from the previous year.
Sorghum production is forecast at 321 million bushels, up 5 percent from the previous estimate and up 1 percent from last year. Area
harvested for grain is forecast at 5.28 million acres, unchanged from the previous forecast but down 14 percent from 2023. Based on
November 1 conditions, yield is forecast at 60.8 bushels per acre, 3.1 bushels above the previous estimate and up 8.8 bushels from the
2023 yield of 52.0 bushels per acre.
Production of sugarbeets for the 2024 crop year is forecast at 35.2 million tons, down 1 percent from last month and down slightly from
last year. Producers expect to harvest 1.08 million acres, unchanged from last month but down 5 percent from last year. Yield is forecast
at 32.7 tons per acre, down 0.4 ton from last month but up 1.5 tons from last year.
Production of potatoes for the 2024 crop year is forecast at 418 million cwt, down 5 percent from last year. Planted acreage, at
928,000 acres, is down 1 percent from the June estimate and down 4 percent from last season. Area harvested, at 923,100 acres, is down
4 percent from the previous year. The yield forecast, at 453 cwt per acre, is down 5 cwt from last year’s yield.
For a full copy of the Crop Production report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
