Prowers County Clerk assures voters that local voting systems unaffected by password breach
Barbara Crimond | Nov 01, 2024 | Comments 0
We understand that recent news of a password breach in election systems may raise concerns about the security and integrity of our current election equipment. County Clerks were made aware of the password issue on October 29, 2024 and we want to assure you that our systems remain unaffected by this incident.
Two years ago, we implemented a comprehensive upgrade to our election equipment, which included enhanced security protocols and newer-generation systems. This upgrade has effectively isolated our current equipment from vulnerabilities associated with prior versions, including those potentially exposed in the recent breach. It is important to know that someone cannot use these passwords to access the system remotely, an individual must have physical access to the equipment, which is under video surveillance 24/7.
The Colorado Secretary of State’s office notified Prowers County Clerk and Recorder that the password breach did not affect our current voting equipment we are using. Our team will continually monitor our systems, maintain physical security practices including keycard access to voting equipment areas, security seals and access logs to ensure that all aspects of our election equipment remains secure with accuracy and reliability through Election Day.
Our election team takes this incident and all election systems and procedures seriously and will continue to monitor the situation.
Prowers County Clerk and Recorder
Filed Under: Elections • Featured • Media Release
