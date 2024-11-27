Patricia Oliver – March 29, 1937 – November 5, 2024
Joe and La.Verne Oliver welcomed their daughter Patricia in the small mountain town of Del Norte, Colorado on March 29, 1937. Patricia passed on November 5, 2024, lovingly embraced by her family near and far. She was laid to rest in the beautiful New England woods near her new home in Greenfield, MA.
Please take a moment to think of Mom, and what it is that you loved and appreciated about her, and do the same for another. Mom showed me how to be grateful through the many ups and downs of these last few years together. Every night Mom gave thanks for something or someone. And she meant it. Thank you, Mom. You stood quietly beside me my whole life. And sometimes you said it “just like it is,” when I needed to hear it most.
Change can be scary. There are lots of giant sized butterflies. Mom said it would be alright. She’s right. Thank you Mom!
The family asks that you look this song up on youtube if the link doesn’t work.
Giant Sized Butterflies by Justin Roberts
https://youtu.be/IG6-C
In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to LifePath, 101 Munson St., Suite 201, Greenfield, MA 01301 or Pioneer Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 329 Conway St., Suite 2, Greenfield, MA 01301
