NY/NJ Port Authority Office and 9/11 Survivor Spoke to Southeast Colorado Students
Barbara Crimond | Nov 02, 2024 | Comments 0
A once in a lifetime opportunity opened up to 1450 Middle and High School students on October 16th 2024, at the Lamar Community Center. They listened intently as Will told his story of survival and rescue after having been pinned in the rubble for 13 hours after the World Center collapsed on Sept 11, 2001, in New York City. His amazing story encompassed his strong will to live with periodic adrenaline pumping moments.
He brought home to the students how very important every life is and how each person needs to set and achieve life altering goals. He emphasized the only way not to succeed is if you give up on your dreams.
Will Jimeno was awesome!
