Michael Rohlman – April 24, 1952 – July 13, 2024
A memorial service for lifelong Lamar resident, Michael Rohlman, will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, December 7, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel. The service will be followed by inurnment of ashes at Fairmount Cemetery and a celebration of life luncheon at a location to be announced.
Michael “Mike” Rohlman, 72, was born on April 24, 1952 to Fred and Margaret (Blocker) Rohlman. He was the youngest of three brothers and followed in their footsteps as a talented athlete. After graduating from Lamar High School, he served his country in the United States Army. Upon returning to Colorado, he spent most of his adult life where he felt at peace – farming wheat with his family at Four Corner’s Crossing in Bent County. Mike was father to three daughters and grandfather to five grandchildren. He passed away on July 13, 2024 in Pahrump, Nevada. Mike will be remembered for his wit, love of his community, and the little doodles he left behind wherever there was a pen.
Michael will be laid to rest among his family members who preceded him in death: his parents; eldest daughter, Carrie Rohlman; and brothers, Donald (“Don”) Rohlman and Ronald (“Skeets”) Rohlman. He is survived by his remaining daughters Tiffany Nelson (Elmer) of Las Animas, Colorado and Season Hurd (Jacob) of Northglenn, Colorado as well as his grandchildren, Payton, Eastwood, Regan, Caleb, and Shelby. Mike also leaves behind many beloved extended family members and friends with whom he shared his lifetime.
