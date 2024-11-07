Mary Ramos – September 26, 1933 – November 6, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Nov 07, 2024 | Comments 0
A mass of Christian burial for lifelong Lamar resident, Mary Ramos will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Leonardo AuyaoS.S.S. as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Visitation for Mary will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 from 2:00PM until 4:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Mary was born on September 26, 1933 at Lamar, Colorado to Jesus and Maria (Garnica) Herrera and passed away on November 6, 2024 at her home in Lamar at the age of 91 with her family by her side.
She is preceded in death by her husband Marcelino J. Ramos, son Marcelino I. Ramos, Jr., three great-grandchildren, her parents and eight siblings.
Mary is survived by her children David (Kelly) Ramos of Pueblo, CO, Cruz (Penny) Ramos of Juda, WI, Margie (Ron) Crespin of Hasty, CO, Lisa (Fred) Veyna, Ruth Ramos and Anthony Ramos all of Lamar, CO; grandchildren Amanda, Ashley, Johnathan, Lyn, Jacob, Amber, Jessica, Ronnie, Steven, Fred Jr. and Jason and numerous great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Tony (Ana) Herrera of Lamar, CO and sisters-in-law Alfonsa Herrera of Lamar, CO, Ramona Herrera of Pueblo West, CO and Mickey Ramos of Lawrence, KS as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice and/or St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
