Mary Elizabeth Strong Weimer – November 22, 1928 – October 24, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Nov 21, 2024 | Comments 0
Mary Elizabeth Strong was born to Giles and Ruth Strong on November 22, 1928 in Lamar, CO. Her three-year-old brother Bob, welcomed her home.
During the “dirty 30’s”, when the country was suffering from drought and depression, Mary attended Lincoln Elementary School, which was only a block from home. When she started middle school, the school was across town. She crossed the train tracks and sometimes crawled over trains to get there. She always said crossing over the trains scared her to death. Getting to high school was easier because brother Bob would drive her. Her Mama didn’t ever drive and Dad was in the Army at that time. During high school she worked part time as a “soda Jerk” at Duckwalls. That is where she met her future husband, Harvey Weimer. She graduated high school in May, 1946.
Mary attended Lamar Junior College for a year before marrying the love of her life, Harvey Weimer, on Oct. 12, 1947. Lex was born on July 30, 1948 and Mary’s role as a wife changed to also being a mother. Daughter, Barbara, was born on their anniversary, October 12, 1949.
Mary devoted her time to raising her children and she also had several part time jobs. Some of her jobs were telephone operator and secretary for Valley Chevrolet. She was a team player in all of Harvey’s adventures! He joined the Marines and they lived in several places during his tenure. Camp LaJeune in NC and Oceanside, CA were a couple places they lived. While in Oceanside, CA, Elizabeth (Tizzy) was born on April 16, 1956 in the Naval Hospital. Soon after her birth, Harvey was discharged and they moved back to Lamar.
While Harvey is getting his degree from Lamar Junior College and then UNC in Greeley, Mary continues her support of his endeavors. After his graduation, they moved to Santa Rosa, NM where he taught for 4 years. While there another, addition to the family arrived. Glenn joined the family on June 9, 1962.
Mary packs up again for a move to Portales, NM, where Harvey is manager of their Chamber of Commerce. Next move is to Alamogordo, NM, where Harvey is also manager of their Chamber of Commerce.
The moving adventures are not over—Pueblo, CO offers Harvey a job selling cars. During this time, Mary adds another job to her resume, being a grandmother and mother-in-law. A move to Lamar and then to Springer, NM where they buy a car dealership and now Mary is a bookkeeper! And…more grandbabies arrive.
Then its back to Lamar where Mary opens a small deli where she can show off her spectacular homemade cinnamon and dinner rolls, chicken and noodles and so much more! Next adventure is to buy ElMar Restaurant and Lounge. Mary becomes the head cook and enjoys the arrival of more grandbabies!
She deals with the death of her parents, Harvey and Tizzy. She then moves into a new modular home that arrived the day Harvey dies. She and her sister, Virginia, who is also widowed, spent many days dragging Main St., going to BJ’s, church, dinners at Barb’s, birthday parties and putting puzzles together. Mary ended her journey loving her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Most importantly, her Jesus! She will be missed but we know heaven is real.
Mary is survived by her son, Lex (Melissa) Weimer of Marana, AZ, daughter, Barbara (Leo) Hernandez of Lamar, CO, son, Glenn Weimer of Chandler, AZ, sister, Virginia Inman of Colorado Springs, CO. Grandchildren: Cheryl Murphy (Mike Stanley), Bryan (Michelle) Weimer, Jeffrey (Cindy) Hernandez, Michael (Ashley) Hernandez, Elizabeth (Jose) Gaucin, Jessica (Matt) Andrade, Jenny Rose (A.J.) Walters. Great grandchildren: Heather Hernandez, Hayden Hernandez, Jeffrey Hernandez, Matthew Gaucin, Jaylen Abling, Aubree Abling, Jolie Hernandez, Jace Michael Hernandez, Alexandra Murphy, Bennett Murphy, RoseLynn Weimer, Pierson Weimer, Alvin Walters, Emma Przeborowski, Peytyn Weimer. Great great grandchildren: Parker, Blake and Wilder Wertz and Paisley Oppliger. These children were the joy of Mary’s life. Nieces and nephews: Jennifer Day (Jade & Taylor), Barr Inman, Jamie Inman, Leslie Mussetter, Deanna Ballentine (Scott & Ryan) and Jay Bob Strong.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Giles and Ruth Strong, husband, Harvey Weimer, brother, Bob Strong, daughter, Elizabeth (Tizzy) Weimer and brother-in-law, Hoss Inman.
Funeral services for Mary Weimer were held on Friday, November 1, 2024 at the First Baptist Church in Lamar with Pastor Darren Stroh officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery in Lamar. Memorial contributions can be made to the Lamar Area Hospice. Friends and family can register online condolences and sign the guestbook at www.brownfuneraldirectors.com. Funeral services were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Eads, CO.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: