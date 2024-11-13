Margarete Humphrey – September 7, 1947 – November 19, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Nov 13, 2024 | Comments 0
Funeral Services for Margarete Humphrey will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Lamar, Colorado. A private interment will take place in the Campo Cemetery.
Margarete Faye Humphrey was born in Clarendon, Texas on September 7, 1947 to Edwin Monroe and Mattie Louise (Beach) Humphrey. She passed away at Prowers Medical Center in Lamar, Colorado on November 11, 2024 at the age of 77.
