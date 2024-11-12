Lamar Utilities Board meeting 11/12
Minutes from the October 29, 2024 were approved. Also approved were Purchase Orders 630384 through 630418 for a total amount of $215,448.81. Large items in these purchase orders were $57,113.46 for line hardware, and $817,322.94 for October power purchase from ARPA. The Board approved Bid #2055 for street lights, photocells and mounting arms. These are for the department’s stock inventory used to maintain street lighting. The department submitted 8 bids and received 6 of those back. The lowest acceptable bid, from Western United, was for $24,316.05
Next on the agenda was consideration of approval of Resolution #24-11-02 concerning interest rate on customer deposits. This is an annual housekeeping resolution that establishes the interest rate paid on utility deposits as drafted per PUC regulations. Per that regulation, the newly calculated simple interest per annum rate for electric utilities accepted customer deposits in 2025 will be 4.93 percent. This rate is unchanged from 2024.
Superintendent Hourieh’s System Operating Report stated that with CFS inspectors on site, the department has completed the annual safety testing and inspection of all bucket and digger trucks per ASTM standards. Also tested and inspected were all high voltage sticks, blankets, gloves, and line hoses. The test report results showed one failure to a line blanket and to a substation high voltage stick. With CIRSA Risk Control inspector on site, the annual safety records audit was also successfully completed. The line crew replaced a failed power transformer and voltage regular for the town of Holly. The crew also completed the installation of a 1000 kva, 277.480v new service to MJM feed in Holly. The crews have been performing general line maintenance and tree trimming.
Solar Installation Update: Site development continues to move forward, including a draft lease agreement with the state. The environmental survey crew will be going to the site over the next week. Sandhills has agreed to have CLP Engineering perform the interconnection and system impact studies on a cost sharing agreement with ARPA. The studies are to insure and identify all the potential impacts the solar farm may present to our distribution system.
