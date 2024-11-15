June Bentley – January 16, 1935 – November 14, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Nov 15, 2024 | Comments 0
June was born on January 16, 1935 at Freeport, Illinois to Merle David and Henrietta Viola (Sager) Winters and passed away on November 14, 2024 at the age of 89 at the Lamar Estates Nursing Home with her family by her side.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: