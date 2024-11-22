Gregory Schaefer – June 21, 1958 – November 20, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Nov 22, 2024 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for longtime Bennett, Colorado resident Gregory Schaefer will be held at 11:00AM at the Peacock Family Chapel in Lamar, Colorado on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Wiley Cemetery in Wiley, Colorado with Full Military honors under the auspices of the local V.F.W. and American Legion Posts.
Visitation for Gregory will be held from 9:00AM until 11:00AM on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel in Lamar, Colorado.
Gregory was born on June 21, 1958 at Effingham, Illinois to Fredrick and Janice (Osborne) Schaefer and passed away unexpectedly at his home on November 20, 2024 at the age of 66.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Michael Schaefer.
Gregory is survived by his wife Teresa Schaefer of the family home in Bennett, CO, children Christopher (Elizabeth) Connelly of Jacksonville, FL, Broquell (Drew) Arguello of Arvada, CO, Mckenzie Schaefer of Aurora, CO and Keaton Schaefer of Bennett, grandchildren Inayah (Sam) Gilbert, Jordan Lee Schaefer, Matias Bencomo-Romero and Nidalee Ryann Schaefer and great-grandson Glenn Robin Gilbert. He is also survived by his siblings Cindy (Mike) DePoister, Tracy (Cat) Schaefer both of Effingham, IL, Tony (Jenny) Schaefer of Norfolk, VA, Scott (Michelle) Schaefer and Lisa (Ed) Hobler both of Effingham, IL as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gregory Schaefer Memorial Fund or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
