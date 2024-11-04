Gregory Joseph Roth – August 2, 1947 – October 22, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Nov 04, 2024 | Comments 0
Gregory Joseph Roth, 77, passed away in his sleep surrounded by family following a lengthy illness on October 22, 2024. He was born on August 2, 1947 in Great Bend, Kansas, the youngest of six children born to Robert (Bob) and Mary Roth. When Greg was two years old, the family moved from Ellinwood, Kansas to a farm north of Arapahoe. He grew up on this farm with his three brothers and two sisters. His childhood was an idyllic time in his life, which he recalled fondly. At an early age Greg began working on the farm, having fun with family and childhood friends, riding his horse and playing with his dog Lobo. Greg had a “kind heart and special connection” for creatures big and small, especially dogs, and often could be found with one at his side.
He attended Sacred Heart, Arapahoe & Cheyenne Wells schools and graduated with the Tiger class of 1966. During those years he developed many lifelong friendships. Following high school, Greg attended Otero Jr. College taking classes in animal husbandry and agriculture. After college he enlisted in the Army National Guard, serving his country for 7 years with an honorable discharge in May of 1975.
In the fall of 1971 he married his long time sweetheart, Linda Paul of Weskan, Kansas. Greg and Linda raised their three boys Gabe, Luke and Hunter on their family farm two miles north of Cheyenne Wells. His greatest achievement was the love of his family. He taught his boys to work hard and play hard and he did that very thing with all of them, coaching little league baseball and following them to their various sporting events. The family enjoyed numerous fun filled vacations to Mexico and ski trips to the mountains. Greg was an avid fan of the Denver Broncos and loved attending games with the family at Mile High Stadium. He also followed all the Cheyenne Wells teams.
Greg was a devoted steward of the environment, planting many hundreds of trees and tediously installing drip systems through the years on his farm as well as other places. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and The Knights of Columbus. Throughout life, he loyally and humbly met his responsibilities to family and community. He was instrumental in the development of the Smoky River Golf Course and served on the board in the early years of the golf course. He enjoyed and appreciated regular visits from friends and family in his last weeks of convalescence. With his passing, he rejoins his parents, Bob and Mary, and his beloved son Hunter. He is also preceded in death by his Mother and Father-in-law Irene and Harry Nelson, Sister Janet Walker, brother-in-law Larry Balman, brother and sister-in-law Ed and Jean Paul and brother-in-law Chuck Paul. He leaves behind to mourn his passing his wife Linda of nearly 53 years, children Gabe (Tera), Luke (Theresa) Daughter-in-law Meggan, grandchildren RW, AJ, Gunner, Edan, Trip, step granddaughter Alex Braun, (Dylon), Sister Darlene Lohr (Ted) Brothers Bill, (Sandie) Jack, (Sue) Alan, (Alice) brothers-in-law Gene Walker, Dennis Paul, Harrison Nelson (Maryanne) Sister-in-law Carolyn Paul and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at the Sacred Heart Church in Cheyenne Wells, CO with Fr. Vijay Bonajiri as the Celebrant. Burial followed in the Fairview Cemetery in Cheyenne Wells, CO. Memorial contributions can be made to the Greg Roth Memorial Fund in c/o any ECB location. Friends and family can register online condolences and sign the guestbook at www.brownfuneraldirectors.com . Funeral services were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Cheyenne Wells, CO.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: