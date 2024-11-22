Forrestine Odell – May 20, 1922 – November 20, 2024
A Funeral Service for Forrestine Odell will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 23, 2024 at Horber Funeral Chapel in Las Animas, Colorado. A private interment will follow at a later date at Bent County-Las Animas Cemetery.
Forrestine Floy (Christy) Odell was born May 20, 1922 near Las Animas, Colorado to Clarence and Fern (Carpenter) Christy. She was one of seven children. She married Melvin Ray Odell on June 6, 1939, son of Eli and Effie (Ayres) Odell. To this union, four children were born, Donna Rae, Christi, Ronald, and Randall.
During WW2 Forrestine worked in the electrical department at the La Junta airbase, taught school for a year in a one room schoolhouse and helped her husband farm their land in the Keller community. She worked in the Bent County clerk’s office and later with the Bent County Extension office. Forrestine also worked at the Bureau of Reclamation in Salida and when they moved back to Las Animas, she worked for the civil service at Ft Lyon VA Hospital. After retiring from Fort Lyon, she worked at the bookmobile.
Forrestine was a 4H leader and a member of the Keller home demonstration club where she held various offices. She was an active member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church where she was pianist until she became a resident of Bent County Healthcare Center in Las Animas. Forrestine loved music and played piano for the Kitchen Klutter Band, programs at the Senior Citizens club, and her church. She and her husband traveled the Arkansas Valley performing musical entertainment for various organizations.
Forrestine is survived by her children, Christie Maureen (Douglas) Andersen; Ronald Lee (Patti) Odell and Randall Keith Odell; seven grandchildren, Libby Renae (Marty) Marcolongo, Bradley Todd Andersen, Michael Christian (Sara) Odell, David Alexander (Tara Martin) Odell, Timothy Aaron Odell, Sara Raychelle Odell, and Joel Everett Odell; six great grandchildren, Daniel Marcolongo, Andrea (Jake) Germundson, Maria (Andrew) Slaunwhite, Cassandra Marcolongo, Hannah Odell, and Rachael Odell; many other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin Odell; infant daughter, Donna Rae; and her six siblings; Quentin Christy, Eileen Christy Halsey; Anita Christy Harris; Wayne Christy; Kendall Christy and Bonnie Christy Gibson.
