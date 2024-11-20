Drugs found in Granada man’s home after traffic stop led to search warrant
Barbara Crimond | Nov 20, 2024 | Comments 0
On November 15, 2024, Officers of the Granada/Holly Law Enforcement Agency conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Snowden, in Granada for several traffic violations. The driver, Jeremy Harris, 50, of Granada was found to have a revoked driver’s license and no insurance or registration on the vehicle.
During the stop, officers located items commonly used in drug distribution/sales. The vehicle was towed from the scene. The investigation led to obtaining a search warrant for the residence in the 400 block of West Broderick Street, in Granada.
During the search, officers located an illegal sawed off shotgun, a pistol and other items commonly used in the sales and distribution of illegal narcotics. This case uncovered over 13 grams of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl.
Jeremy Harris was arrested and held on a $20,000.00 bond.
The Granada/Holly Law Enforcement Agency is taking a pro-active stance against the drugs that have been infesting our streets and will continue to pursue cases to remove this poison from our communities.
We would like to thank the Lamar Police Department for their continued support in working with us, along with the Prowers County Sheriff’s Office.
All subjects are innocent until proven guilty.
Officer A. Friederichs
Granada – Holly Law Enforcement Agency
103.5 S. Main
Granada, CO 81041
(719) 734-5211
