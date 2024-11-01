Donna Lee Moulder Prough – October 30, 1960 – October 30, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Nov 01, 2024 | Comments 0
A graveside memorial service for lifelong Wiley, Colorado resident, Donna Lee Prough will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, November 07, 2024 at the Wiley Cemetery with Ian Blacker officiating. Per Donna’s request cremation will take place.
Donna was born on October 30, 1960 at Lamar, Colorado to DC and Elsie (Oswald) Moulder and passed away on October 30, 2024 at her home in Wiley, Colorado with her family by her side at the age of 64.
She is preceded in death by her father DC Moulder, brother Gary Moulder and sister Karen Dieterle.
Donna is survived by her children Kevin (Kaily) Donovan of Columbia, SC, Regina (Cody) Mason of Lamar, CO and Shaun Prough of Wiley, CO, grandchildren Braxton, Ryker Donovan, Natalie, Hunter, Luke, Colt and Brooklyn Mason and her mother Elsie Moulder of Wiley, CO. She is also survived by her siblings Cheri (Chuck) Miller of Wiley, CO, Diana Kay (Pat) Leonard of Lamar, CO, Darla Collins of Las Animas, CO, David Moulder of Wiley, CO, Mary Herrera of Wiley, CO and Paula (Don) Bickford of McPherson, KS as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Donna Prough Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Donna Lee Moulder Prough, please visit our flower store.
Services under the direction of Peacock Funeral Home.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: