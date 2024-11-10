Dan Harry Sniff – December 21, 1932 – August 12, 2024
Dan Harry Sniff, 91, passed away peacefully August 12, 2024, surrounded by his family. Dan was born December 21, 1932, to Emmett Lyle Sniff and Ruby Augusta Kepp. He spent his childhood in rural Bent County with his parents and younger siblings, Don (Bub) and Bonnie. Upon graduating from Bent County High School (McClave) in 1950, he enrolled at Colorado A&M (Colorado State University), where he joined the Sigma Nu fraternity. It was during this time that he met Willmette “Willy” Phillipson, a fellow student. His graduating high school class numbered 13, while Willy’s graduating class at Denver East High School was 700.
Dan was quite a multi-sport athlete, especially wresting. His first wrestling experience was at Colorado A&M in as a freshman in 1950. He was runner-up in the NCAA as a junior, and his senior year, 1954, he was undefeated before a broken ankle suffered in the last match before the NCAA tournament kept him out of the NCAA Finals. He was the Lamar Junior College inaugural wrestling coach from 1957-1960, and this team won the National Junior College Wrestling Championship in 1960. Dan is in the CSU Athletic Hall of Fame for his wrestling accomplishments.
Dan and Willy were married October 31, 1953, when they eloped to Raton, New Mexico. Once Dan finished his degree, and after a stint in the Army, they embarked on an adventure to build a family and a ranch in southeastern Colorado around Lamar. In four years, their family grew to include Tom, Vicki and Larry. In addition to building the ranch, they built the Stagecoach Motel and other business ventures. Dan was a strong believer in promoting Southeastern Colorado, and was instrumental in starting the annual Two-Shot Goose Hunt in the mid-1960’s.
Dan and Willy lived life large and to the fullest, packed with family, friends and travel. They were the host and hostess of the world. Their frequent travels covered the globe, with New Zealand being one of their favorites. They even took their kids and grandkids to Hawaii, Jamaica and Mexico to spend Thanksgiving week together in tropical paradises. After 25 years, they moved on from ranching due to blizzard, hail and drought. They located to Fort Collins, CO, to be closer to family. His love of his alma mater, Colorado State University, led him to become Assistant Athletic Director for CSU in the late 1970’s. In the late 1980’s, they moved to Scottsdale, AZ, to be near Vicki and enjoy warmer temperatures. It was here he lived until his death.
Dan was outgoing and larger than life: a rancher, entrepreneur, businessman, family man, world traveler and friend to all those he met. Despite suffering a stroke in 2006, he lived a full life for the next 18 years. His face would light up when he saw family and friends, and he loudly greeted them with his catch phrase, “More whiskey!”
He is survived by his daughter, Vicki Pearson, and sons, Larry (Kathleen) and Tom. Grandchildren include Presley Pearson, Sheridan Pearson (Matt) Leahy, Layne Pearson (Ben) Wahlberg, Kira Sniff (Craig) Meyer, Amber (Jim Heffernan) Sniff, Hunter Sniff, and Natisha Moulder, and great grandchildren, Rowan and Mila Heffernan, and Astrid and Petra Meyer. He is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Willy, brother, Don (Bub), sister, Bonnie, son-in-law, Tom Pearson, and grandson, Shiloh Sniff. He was loved by family and friends and will be deeply missed.
