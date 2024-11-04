Colorado Parks and Wildlife share 2024 Future Generations Act Report
Barbara Crimond | Nov 04, 2024 | Comments 0
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is pleased to share this year’s annual 2024 Future Generations Act Report, which documents CPW’s work towards fulfilling the 10 goals outlined in the Future Generations Act legislation. CPW has committed to fulfilling these 10 goals by 2025. Through ongoing and intentional work by CPW to achieve the goals, significant progress has been made towards ensuring that future generations have access to the quality hunting, fishing and outdoor recreational opportunities we enjoy today.
“The 2024 Future Generations Act Report demonstrates our commitment to preserving Colorado’s outdoor heritage while adapting to the needs of a growing and diverse population,” said CPW Director Jeff Davis. “From expanding access to outdoor recreation to enhancing conservation efforts, our work supports sustainable outdoor opportunities for all Coloradans.”
CPW is making progress on all 10 goals outlined in the Future Generations Act. Here are a few examples:
- Goal 4: Supporting Access Programs on Public and Private Lands. CPW continues investing in Colorado’s public lands. The Keep Colorado Wild (KCW) Pass, launched in January 2023, has generated approximately $62 million as of June 30, 2024. This $29 annual pass gives all Coloradans easy access to all state parks and the added benefit of investing in our great outdoors and wildlife.
- Goal 4: Supporting Access Programs on Public and Private Lands. CPW remains committed to expanding public access to outdoor recreation. In 2024, CPW awarded 24 non-motorized trail grants totaling $2.4 million, five Land and Water Conservation Fund grants totaling $5.5 million, 52 off-highway vehicle (OHV) grants exceeding $6.2 million, and 36 snowmobile grants nearing $1.3 million.
- Goal 1: Increasing the Number of Hunters and Anglers. This past year, there has been continued success to increase the number of hunters and anglers in Colorado. In 2024, CPW offered 470 hunter education courses, attended by nearly 12,300 students. Our Shooting Range Development Grant Program also awarded over $1.4 million to eight projects across the state, supporting the establishment and improvement of shooting ranges in Colorado.
- Goal 8: Increase the Number of Fish Stocked and Renovate Fish Hatcheries. Fish production has increased significantly in the past year. Last year, CPW stocked over 3.2 million catchable trout, nearly 14 million sub-catchable trout, and more than 81 million warm water species. We’ve also modernized and renovated our fish hatcheries, with over $2.8 million awarded for improvements — a 130% increase over baseline funding.
- Goal 10: Reduce the Need to List Additional Species. CPW remains dedicated to conserving non-game species and preventing the need for future listings under the Endangered Species Act. Last year, CPW invested nearly $13.3 million in research, population monitoring, habitat restoration, and species reintroduction efforts to support Colorado’s diverse wildlife.
Learn more about CPW’s mission and the programs that help ensure the Colorado we all enjoy today will remain available and enjoyable for future generations.
###
Filed Under: Environment • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: