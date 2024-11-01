Ceferina “Lola” Ortiz – August 26, 1926 — October 29, 2024
A celebration of life for lifelong Granada, Colorado resident Ceferina “Lola” Ortiz will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, November 8, 2024 at the Granada School Gym in Granada with Pastor Hugo Rodriguez of the Granada Christian Center officiating. Interment will follow at the Hillside Cemetery in Granada, Colorado.
Visitation for Ceferina “Lola” will be held from 1:00PM until 4:00PM on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Ceferina “Lola” was born on August 26, 1926 at Granada, Colorado to Andres and Luisa (Guerrero) Vargas and passed away on October 29, 2024 at her home in Granada at the age of 98 with her family by her side.
She is preceded in death by her husband Robert “Bobby” Ortiz and her parents.
Ceferina “Lola” is survived by her children Linda Vargas of Denver, CO, Michael Ortiz of Bristol, CO, Barbara (Ruben) DeLaRosa of Granada, CO, Richard Nancy Ortiz of Granada, CO, Julian Ortiz of Denver, CO, Becky Castro of Lubbock, TX, Robert (Juanita) Ortiz of Sacramento, CA, James (Eva) Ortiz of Lamar, CO, Eugene (Donna) Ortiz of Lawrenceburg, IN, Evelyn (Javiel) Camacho of Uvalde, TX and Catherine Ortiz of Granada, CO as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Jenny Encinias and Joe Vargas both of Northglenn, CO and numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ceferina “Lola” Ortiz Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
