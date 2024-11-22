Carolyn Jones – October 21, 1962 – November 21, 2024
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar resident Carolyn Jones will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, December 03, 2024 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ray Matteson officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Carolyn was born on October 21, 1962 at Amarillo, Texas to Al and Grace (Campbell) Lyons and passed away on November 21, 2024 at her home at the age of 62.
She is preceded in death by her father.
Carolyn is survived by her husband Randy Jones of the family home in Lamar, CO, her children Mandy Dixon, Natasha (Randy) Blundell and April (Carl) Jones all of Lamar, CO, eleven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren with one on the way and her mother Grace Hoselton of Lamar, CO. She is also survived by numerous other family members, cousins and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Carolyn Jones Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.
