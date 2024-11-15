Betty A. Clark – August 20, 1931 – November 15, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Nov 15, 2024 | Comments 0
A joint celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar resident Betty Clark and her husband Floyd Clark will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, November 23, 2024 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ray Mattson officiating.
Betty was born on August 20, 1931 at Lamar, Colorado to Pete and Bernice (Stickler) Lubbers and passed away on November 15, 2024 at the Prowers Medical Center in Lamar, Colorado at the age of 93 with her family by her side.
She is preceded in death by her husband Floyd Clark, daughter Penny Burns, her parents and brothers Jim and Darrell Lubbers.
Betty is survived by her son-in-law Thomas “Nik” Burns of Carlsbad, NM, grandsons Jason Burns and Scott (Lia) Burns, granddaughter Tasha Burns, and great-grandchildren Alex and Austin Burns. She is also survived by her Lamar Christian Church Family as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Christian Church either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: