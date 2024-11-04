2024 Toys for Tots collections underway soon
Barbara Crimond | Nov 04, 2024 | Comments 0
As the holiday season draws near, keep in mind Toys for Tots is here! Each year we rely on the generous donations from the community to make sure we can deliver hope to those kids who are less fortunate for the Christmas holiday. All donations must be new and unwrapped for ages newborn – 15 years of age.
Registration for children to receive toys from Toys for Tots opens on the following dates:
November 18-21 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm
November 25-26 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm
All applications are due by November 26 – no exceptions. Applications are being accepted at 7345 US Hwy 50 (Paul’s Body Shop).
Toys for Tots workshop, located at 500 West Beech, will start workshop hours starting Monday, November 18 and will be open Monday-Wednesday at 5:30 pm until all is ready to go. Everyone is welcome to come and help, as it is much needed.
Donation of brand new toys can be dropped off at the following locations in Lamar:
DaVinci Physical Therapy 205 S. 5th Small Town Graphics 109 Lee Ave.
Paul’s Body Shop 7345 US Hwy 50
Monetary donations can be delivered or mailed to Paul’s Body Shop in Lamar. For any questions, please contact Darlene at 719-688-0167.
