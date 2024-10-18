Southeast Colorado Concert Association presenting “Letters from Home” USO-style show Sunday, October 27
Barbara Crimond | Oct 18, 2024 | Comments 0
The Southeast Colorado Concert Association welcomes Letters from Home to the stage on Sunday, October 27 at 3:00 PM. Letters from Home is a classic USO Style show with a witty, modern edge featuring high-energy singing and tap dancing. The performance features Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann honoring great artists spanning several decades like Frank Sinatra, the Andrews Sisters, Vera Lynn, the Nicholas Brothers, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and many others.
They have performed 1000+ shows across the world including a full 50-States Tour, singing at the 75th Anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France, and entertaining Battle of the Bulge veterans in Belgium.
Admission is FREE for Veterans + 1. All other admission by season membership ticket or by purchasing tickets at the door for $25 per adult and $5 per student. Follow SECCA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/southeastcoloradoconcertassociation/ for all community concert information.
